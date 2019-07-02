New Mansfield Town signing Nicky Maynard - a career in photographs
From his explosion onto the scene at Crewe after being an Arsenal schoolboy and through spells at clubs like West Ham and Cardiff in the top flight, Nicky Maynard has shown he knows where the net is.
Here are a selection of career photographs at his various past clubs as he prepares for his first season at the One Call Stadium.
Maynard celebrates a goal for West Ham United
Maynard wheels away after scoring for MK Dons against visiting Oldham in February 2017.
Maynard nets for Bristol City in their Championships clash with Cardiff City in March 2009.
Flying high! Maynard scores against Wolves in Bristol City's pre-season friendly in July 2009.
