New Mansfield Town striker combinations under scrutiny

New Stags signing Danny Johnson.

New signings Danny Johnson (2) and Oli Hawkins (1) bagged three in their first hour together in Tuesday's 9-1 friendly win at Retford Town and Clough said: “It doesn't matter who it's against, for strikers to score in their first game is always good and they will gain confidence from it.

“I think Danny and Oli have only had one training session together, so we still have quite a bit to do with them in terms of a partnership.

“We want to see which pairings work, who integrates the best, and try to strike up a good partnership.

“I think with the options we've got with them, Jordan Bowery, Rhys Oates and Tyrese Sinclair as well, there could be a few different partnerships struck up.”

The latest arrival is Rhys Oates from Hartlepool and Clough said: “Rhys gives us something different – that's what we're looking for in our four or five strikers.

“He runs beyond, gives us a bit of pace and he had a cracking last six months at Hartlepool.

“The first time we actually noticed him was around Christmas time. We knew he was out of contract and made contact with his agent early in the New Year.

“Then we just waited to see what happened with Hartlepool. He was instrumental in their promotion towards the end of the season.

“It was interesting as he turned down far better deals to come here – two in the Conference and one that was 40 per cent higher than what we are paying him.