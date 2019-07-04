New signing imminent for Mansfield Town?

Mansfield Town seem set to add another new signing to their squad – possibly even today.

Stags’ CEO Carolyn Radford teased on social media last night – ‘New signing coming soon’ but gave no further hints.

On Sunday she teased: “Looking ahead to tomorrow and the announcement of our new signing,” but then there was a slight delay before striker Nicky Maynard was unveiled as the club’s third first team signing of the summer early on Tuesday.

The club announced it with a lavish ‘Hollywood-style’ mini-movie.

S|EE THE MAYNARD MINI-MOVIE THAT CAUSED A STIR



Stags are at their pre-season training camp in Portugal until Sunday and play Swansea City in a friendly on Saturday.