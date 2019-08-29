New striker expected to sign for Mansfield Town today with new defender also in the pipeline

Mansfield Town are hoping to sign a new striker today and may also bring in a defender before Saturday’s trip to leaders Exeter City.

Stags have been short on players in the last couple of weeks with nine first teamers out and so boss John Dempster is moving quickly to bolster his ranks ahead of Monday’s summer transfer window deadline.

“We are looking at a couple of lads, maybe loan options, and hopefully one will be done by close of play today,” he said.

“Then there could be one other which could happen towards the end of this week or over the weekend.

“The first one is at attacking player with pace and someone who can stretch other teams, running behind. He can score goals and has lots of energy.

“He is someone who will complement the players we’ve already got in the squad and someone who will give us a different option on the attacking side of the pitch. He will definitely strengthen us.”

He continued: “The second player may take a little longer to get over the line and would be more of a defensive player.

“He is someone who could do a combination of playing in a back four or three and maybe also being able to play as a defensive midfielder.

“I think we need support in both areas and we are looking to get that complete as soon as possible, but it could drag on over the weekend.”