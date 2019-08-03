Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.

Newport County 2 Mansfield Town 2 - match gallery

John Dempster’s first game in charge ended in a 2-2 as ten-man Mansfield held on for a point.

But it was a superb point after they trailed 2-0 early on CLICK HERE to find out how they did it.

Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
Match action from Mansfield's battling 2-2 draw at Newport County.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5