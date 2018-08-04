Newport County boss Michael Flynn says Mansfield Town were too strong

Mansfield Town v Newport County.'Otis Khan celebrates his second second goal for the Stags in the second half.
Michael Flynn admitted Mansfield Town were too strong for his Newport County side.

Tyler Walker gave Stags a cracking start with a cool finish to give them a 12th minute lead.

And fellow debutant Otis Khan doubled that lead with a 56th minute header, before wrapping the game up on 65 minutes with a fine long-range effort.

Flynn was quick to admit that his side had been punished durin that period.

“I think the worst period was the 20-minute spell in the second half when they got their second goal,” said a frustrated Flynn.

“We lost the battle in that 20 minutes and they punished us. They scored two goals and really went for the jugular.

“It was frustrating because I thought in the first half, even though we were losing, we were playing quite well.

“But you can’t have 20-minute periods like we did in the second half where we were second best all over the pitch.

“Mansfield are a strong team and credit to them for finishing us off. They were stronger than us and you’ve got to give the opposition credit at times.”