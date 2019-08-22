Nicky Maynard tears hamstring as threadbare Mansfield Town reel from new triple injury blow

Mansfield Town’s ever-growing injury list has suffered a triple blow today with the news that striker Nicky Maynard will miss Saturday’s visit of Stevenage with a torn hamstring and there are also major doubts over Hayden White and Kellan Gordon.

All three picked up injuries in Tuesday’s 3-2 home defeat by Leyton Orient to rub salt into Stags’ wounds.

With Andy Cook and Neal Bishop already out alongside long-term injured pair Bobby Olejnik and Craig Davies, it leaves the Stags squad looking very threadbare.

“Kellan Gordon had a bit of a bad reaction after the game and his back’s gone into spasm,” said boss John Dempster.

“He is getting treatment as we speak and then he will be going to the swimming pool for a couple of sessions. He is 50-50 for Saturday.

“Hayden White had a whack on the side of where he broke his leg.

“There’s no long term damage but, as you can imagine, he is very tender and he was in on crutches yesterday, so he is 60-40 not to play.

“Nicky Maynard has a grade one hamstring tear which will see him out for up to two weeks maximum. It’s not a bad tear.

“It’s likely Bish will be available for the Exeter game – it won’t be long term – but it would have been good to have him available for this Saturday.

“But there’s no point in crying about it. You just have to get on with it.”

Dempster said he would have to add some U21 players to the bench but still believed he has enough quality to see off a Stevenage side also hit hard by early season injuries.

“We are fortunate we do have quality within our squad and the XI we put out on Saturday will be a strong XI. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

“But we are thin on the ground and it’s at times like this we need people to come together and support us through thick and thin.

“We also need the players to step up and do the business.

“We will have to promote U21s for now. It’s a brilliant opportunity for them. But we have to be mindful that they are drip-fed in and not just chucked in at the deep end.

“We are fortunate to have them as we’d be in a pickle without them.

“Jimmy Knowles is still an U18 but there is a possibility he could make the bench on Saturday and Tyrese Sinclair will also be in contention for a place on the bench.”

One player Dempster will have back on Saturday is centre half Hayden White, who has completed his three game suspension.

“With him being a defender, in the current climate it will be good to have him back,” said the manager.

“Hayden White has shown he has all the attributes to play on that right side of a three, but it’s a role Matty Preston did very well for the whole of last season.

“He is also a head in both boxes which is important at League Two level. He’s been working hard and it’s great to have him back.”