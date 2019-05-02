No away tickets available on the day now at MK Dons as Mansfield Town allocation runs low

Promotion rivals MK Dons have told Mansfield Town this afternoon that Stags will be given no more tickets for Saturday’s showdown at Stadium MK after extra tickets took the final away allocation to 5,300.

So tickets will no longer be available on the day of the game as had been advertised.

As of 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon, 4,848 tickets had been sold.

The tickets are available to purchase until 3pm tomorrow (Friday) from One Call Stadium. Online sales will cease at midnight tonight (Thursday) via www.stagstickets.co.uk

MK have informed the club that, due to the large away following, it has been necessary to reconfigure the seating in the away section to enable MK Dons to best ensure the safety of all supporters attending the game.

Any Mansfield supporter with a ticket for the Lower Tier Rows C to EE Seats 884 to 911, as well as Rows C to EE Seats 916 to 943, will be relocated to a new seat in the Upper Tier away section and issued with a new ticket. No other away ticket holders are affected.

This new ticket will be issued on the day of the game at the ‘ticketing pod’ which will be situated by the away entrance at Gate 2 at Stadium MK.

This exchange will be undertaken on the day by MK Dons and not by the Mansfield Town ticket office.

Any supporter holding a ticket(s) for Lower Tier Rows C to EE Seats 884 to 911 as well as Rows C to EE Seats 916 to 943 inclusive, is advised to ‘do their best’ to arrive at Gate 2 at Stadium MK in good time and well before kick-off to avoid any long queues.

Supporters are advised that no tickets will be sold to away supporters on the matchday at Stadium MK and therefore, to avoid any disappointment, no Mansfield Town supporter should travel to MK Dons without a match ticket.

Prices are adults £22, Senior (65+) £17, U18 £7 and U12 free.

At 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, the club was informed that MK Dons had altered their ticket price structure for supporters aged U12, who can now acquire a ticket for the match for free.

Supporters aged under 12 who had previously purchased an under 18s’ ticket can claim a refund at the Stags’ ticket office up until Friday at 3pm.

U12s must provide an accompanying adult/senior citizen ticket to claim the refund, in align with the Dons’ ticketing policy.

Otherwise, refunds can be claimed on the day of the match at MK Dons’ ticket office.

The club have received five pairs of wheelchair disabled and carer tickets for the match.

Ambulant disabled supporters pay as per the relevant age category, and a carer ticket will be admitted free of charge if on the medium to higher rate of disability allowance.

Supporters can purchase tickets by visiting stagstickets.co.uk, by calling 01623 482 482 (option1), or by visiting the ticket office on Quarry Lane.