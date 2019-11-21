No goals target set by Mansfield Town striker Nicky Maynard

Nicky Maynard is hoping to add to his seven Mansfield Town goals at Swindon Town on Saturday, but admitted he no longer sets season scoring targets.

Maynard is currently in a race with eight-goal Danny Rose for being the club's leading scorer and said: “I’m always looking to better the season before but I’m not one to put a marker on things.

“I wouldn’t set myself a goal because last time I did that I targeted 20 goals and ended up with four.”

“But I’m never happy. I go into every game expecting to have chances and put them away.

“I aim to get as many goals as possible but the most important thing is to do well for Mansfield Town and get the three points alongside helping the lads along the way.

Now three games unbeaten, Maynard hopes Stags can maintain some consistency as the game come thick and fast.

“We’re playing a bit more freely on the road at the moment,” he said.

“Obviously Swindon are doing very well at the minute and scoring a lot of goals but we still have belief we can get a result.

“We’ve just come away from a game with a clean sheet so I’m sure the lads will have loads of confidence. We want to continue our unbeaten run. This consistency, especially going into the Christmas period, will be important for us.|”

He added: “We’re always trying to work on a few things here and there. In some games such as Macclesfield, we tried a few things but didn’t play anywhere near the levels we’d been working on.

“The more we do it, the more it’ll start flowing. Obviously we’d like to be a lot higher in the table at this point, but there are plenty of games to go.”