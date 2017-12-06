No Hucknall return for retired veteran striker Ricketts

Veteran striker Gary Ricketts has resisted the temptation to come back out of retirement to play for Hucknall Town again.

The 42-year-old, who hung up his boots after injury as Badford United last season, had discussions with manager Andy Graves about a return to action this week for a third spell with the Yellows.

“I had a good conversation with him, but with the injury he got last season, the age he is, and being self-employed, it was just too much of a risk, which was unfortunate,” said Graves.

“I don’t think it’s the last we’ll see of him at Hucknall Town I’m sure. We will see what develops in some capacity.

“I took on board what he said. He was tempted but I think, with hindsight, he’s probably made the right choice.

“I know what it’s like being self-employed and you can’t really afford to have injuries.

“He did get a very bad injury at Basford last year with a double tear of his meniscus and a partial tear of his cruciate ligament.

“It is a risk and 50-50 every time he plays. I think his health is more important to be perfectly honest.

“It would have been good but it’s not happened.

“We’ll keep looking. We’re not going to panic – I let other people panic. I try not to.”

However, Graves was delighted with the debut of young Bermudian international striker Tevahn Tyrell, who netted on his debut last weekend.

“I was pleased with Tevahn and if more chances had fallen to him, judging by his finishing in training, he might have taken one of them,” said Graves.

“He scored a very good goal anyway. He got more and more into the game, though I know he has got to get used to the players. He will only improve and that’s a positive.”