No moping as Mansfield Town look to get Newport defeat out of their system in Notts County derby

Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop said there had been no moping after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newport as Stags prepared for Saturday’s big derby game at Notts County.

Stags’ 1-0 setback at Newport - only their fourth defeat of the season and only their second away from home – saw Mansfield miss out on top spot.

But Bishop said: “There is no reason for anything to change.

“There is certainly no moping around and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The atmosphere is top notch as it has been all season.

“We are still second in the league. We could have gone top on Saturday but that’s been and gone.

“No one cares who is top in February. It’s about where you are at the end of the season. It’s been a fantastic season so far.

“On the back of last Saturday it is important we get back out there and get something from the Notts game.

“I wish we’d had a midweek game as after a defeat you want to get back out there and put it right as players.”

Bishop said the defeat on a poor surface at Newport had to be seen as just one of those afternoons.

“It wasn’t a great afternoon and conditions didn’t help both teams,” he said.

“The game as a whole never got going. It was stop-start from minute one.

“We probably played into their hands as we never got a sustained spell of possession when we could build up pressure.

“It was one of those afternoons when the first goal probably was going to win. We had a massive chance after only 20 seconds. If that goes in then we might have won the game 1-0.

“They got the first goal off a set piece and that was the difference.

“If we had defended the set piece right we’d have probably got out of there with a 0-0.”