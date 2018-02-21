No pats on the back for Stags star Rose just yet

Mansfield Town’s top scorer Danny Rose still has a way to go before he will be getting any pats on the back from boss Steve Evans.

Evans backed Rose to score 20 this season and Saturday’s winner at Exeter moved him onto 17.

However, Evans smiled: “When he gets to 25 we’ll say well done Danny! He is a great kid. We love having him around.

“I made it clear in the summer that we had our 20-goal plus striker in the building, but people didn’t want to acknowledge it as they thought we’d go and sign someone from whatever level or whatever club. It guarantees you nothing.

“What we had was a young man who, when I came into the building, like CJ Hamilton, didn’t often get on the pitch.

“When he did he would be playing right wing or left wing. That’s not Danny Rose.

“So we spent a lot of time with him. We spoke to him and told him what we expected – and he produced it at the back end of last season, scoring nine or 10 goals.

“He’s carried it on, but he’s got a few more to get if we are going to get where we need to be.”