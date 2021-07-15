No shock Richard Keogh signing for Mansfield Town
Former Derby County captain Richard Keogh will not be signing for Mansfield Town.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:29 pm
Supporters began getting excited when the former Republic of Ireland captain was spotted training with the Stags last week and knowing he is without a club.
However, boss Nigel Clough said: “He just did a day with us purely as a favour.
“We know Richard from our Derby days.
“He got in touch through his agent who said Richard is just waiting for a deal at a club and could he come up and do a few days with you.
“That was planned last week but he only ended up doing one and then went off for talks with another club.”