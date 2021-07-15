No shock Richard Keogh signing for Mansfield Town

Richard Keogh celebrates netting a penlty for Derby County.

Supporters began getting excited when the former Republic of Ireland captain was spotted training with the Stags last week and knowing he is without a club.

However, boss Nigel Clough said: “He just did a day with us purely as a favour.

“We know Richard from our Derby days.

“He got in touch through his agent who said Richard is just waiting for a deal at a club and could he come up and do a few days with you.