No shock Richard Keogh signing for Mansfield Town

Former Derby County captain Richard Keogh will not be signing for Mansfield Town.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:29 pm
Richard Keogh celebrates netting a penlty for Derby County.
Richard Keogh celebrates netting a penlty for Derby County.

Supporters began getting excited when the former Republic of Ireland captain was spotted training with the Stags last week and knowing he is without a club.

However, boss Nigel Clough said: “He just did a day with us purely as a favour.

“We know Richard from our Derby days.

“He got in touch through his agent who said Richard is just waiting for a deal at a club and could he come up and do a few days with you.

“That was planned last week but he only ended up doing one and then went off for talks with another club.”

Mansfield TownDerby CountyNigel CloughSupporters