No truth in CJ Hamilton rumour says Mansfield Town boss John Dempster

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster has denied there is any truth in a Tweet from an account called Ex-Agent James Goodwin that suggested Stags are willing to let winger CJ Hamilton to leave in January with Barnsley said to be interested.

“I don’t have a Twitter account, so I am unaware of that and that is news to me,” smiled Dempster. “It’s the first I’ve heard of it and there is no truth in that.”

Hamilton was a wanted man by bigger clubs last January but is currently out of favour at Stags, starting games on the bench.