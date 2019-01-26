NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: A view of the City Ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground on January 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wigan Athletic: Match Gallery

Nottingham Forest claimed their first win under new manager Martin O’Neill as Wigan Athletic were brushed aside 3-1 at the City Ground.

Joe Lolley’s 19th minute breakthrough was cancelled out before half-time, but Matty Cash and Adlène Guedioura struck after the break to secure the three Championship points. Photos by Getty Images.

Joe Lolley of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Wigan Athletic.
Costel Pantilimon of Nottingham Forest jumps with Joe Garner of Wigan Athletic and team mate Yohan Benalouane to punch clear.
Jack Robinson of Nottingham Forest and James Vaughan of Wigan Athletic jump for the ball.
Martin O'Neill, manager of Nottingham Forest, signals from the touchline.
