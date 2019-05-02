Nottingham Forest ace Joao Carvalho backs play-off push in 2019/2020

Midfielder Joao Carvalho believes Nottingham Forest will make the play-offs next season.

The Reds have fallen short of a top six place this time around, with a change in management and inconsistent form ultimately costing them.

But Carvalho believes there will be improvements next season.

He told the club's official website: "Of course, it is disappointing no to get in the play-offs. We had a lot of chances to get there but we have fallen short. We have to learn with these games and next season we can use this experience to get into the play-offs and do better.

"The determination has always been there, we had that this season but we didn't have that experience of the games with the pressure to get where we wanted to. Next season will be good because we will have that experience and I think we will be pushing for the play-offs."

Carvalho says he has enjoyed his first season in England since arriving from Portugal, scoring four goals and registering eight assists.

He added: "It has been a good first season for me. I had the pre-season to adapt and to know the people here, my teammates and the language. The beginning of the season was very difficult as it is aggressive and very intense and I tried to do my best. With every game, I hope that I helped the team and we can do more next season.

"I want to score more and assist more and I want to beat all my personal records next season. This season has been a good season but I want to do better. I know I can do it so I hope I will play more and get more goals and assists to help the team."