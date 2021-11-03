Nottingham Forest boss content with battling draw against Sheffield United

Lewis Grabban celebrates his goal with teammate Joe Worrall. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The visitors hit the front with 12 minutes to go through Morgan Gibbs-White, before Lewis Grabban equalised from close range five minutes later.

It was the second time in succession that the Reds had battled back for a share of the spoils following Friday’s draw at QPR.

Head coach Steve Cooper said: “It was a tactical game. I quite like them games because you have to have your thinking cap on in terms of how you approach it and it proved to be that type of game.

“First half, we let them have too much of the ball. We still had moments and turnovers particularly, but we didn’t make the right decision with the final passes and action.

“Second half, I thought it was fairly even and as the game was going on I thought we looked the stronger team and we just needed to turn the screw a little bit. We looked stronger than them and looked fitter than them and when that’s the case you need to smell that and go for it.

“We tried to go for it. The changes helped and gave us good impetus because the guys who were on worked really, really hard.

“I thought if any team was going to win it, it was going to be us. But I also have to recognise that it was a tough game with two good teams having it out.”

Forest host Preston this weekend.

Elsewhere, the club’s academy drew 2-2 with leaders WBA in the Premier League 2 Division 2 after blowing a two goal half-time lead.

The Reds took the lead after 15 minutes when Will Swan reached pulled the ball back for Ollie Hammond to side foot home from just inside the penalty box.

Just after the half hour, Swan doubled the lead with his sixth goal of the season.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kenneth Zohore halved the deficit when released one-on-one against Jordan Smith.

Smith saved a Zohore penalty midway through the half after a foul on Reyes Cleary by Sam Sanders.