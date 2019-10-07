Nottingham Forest defender is a target for Newcastle, while Sheffield United plot swoop for new striker and Liverpool man could return to Leeds -- plus the rest of Monday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Newcastle United are rumoured to be lining up a January bid for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, who was a Toulon Tournament winner with England back in 2017. (The 72)

Sheffield United are rumoured to be plotting a January swoop for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, with Blades boss Chris Wilder said to be willing to splash £15 million to land the 23-year-old marksman. (The Sun)

Huddersfield Town are said to be jostling with Serie A side Sampdoria for Nigerian striker Emeka Eze, who has lit up the Turkish top tier with four goals in five matches so far this season on loan with Adanasport. (Sport Witness)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is said to be willing to take a massive £120k-per-week pay-cut to re-join Leeds United, once his Anfield contract expires at the end of the season, regardless of whether the Elland Road side earn promotion or not. (Football Insider)

A host of Premier League sides are said to be plotting a move for Preston North End’s £10 million-rated defender Ben Davies, who has been a rock at the back for his side this season. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has claimed it was his side’s ‘assertive’ style of play that pleased him the most after their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has claimed his goalkeeper Daniel Bentley would have earned an England call-up by now if he played in the top tier. This followed his heroics in a 1-0 win over Reading. (Bristol Post)

Wigan Athletic are apparently taking on the likes of Manchester City in the pursuit of Norwegian teenager Filip Moller Delaveris, who has been turning heads in his native land with top tier side Odds BK. (Football League World)

Middlesbrough could be looking to land Kilmarnock star Stephen O’Donnell, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign. He’s been capped 11 times at senior level for Scotland. (Daily Record)