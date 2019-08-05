Nottingham Forest fans pictured at Championship match with West Bromwich Albion
Were you at the City Ground on Saturday evening to witness Nottingham Forest's first game of the new Championship season?
See if you or someone you know is pictured in this online gallery as the Reds tasted defeat to one of the pre-season promotion favourites in West Bromwich Albion.
Forest fans pictured at the Championship game against West Brom. Pic by Jez Tighe.
other
Forest fans pictured at the Championship game against West Brom. Pic by Jez Tighe.
other
Forest fans pictured at the Championship game against West Brom. Pic by Jez Tighe.
other
Forest fans pictured at the Championship game against West Brom. Pic by Jez Tighe.
other
View more