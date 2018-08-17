Nottingham Forest loan man praised by Mansfield Town assistant

Tyler Walker has an extra shock at the end of Tuesday night’s heroic display against Accrington Stanley when he found out his dad, Forest and England legend Des Walker, had been in the crowd to see his man of the match display.

Tyler Walker bagged a first half hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Accrington Stanley and later discovered his dad had made a low key trip to see him, paying at the turnstiles.

“I believe his dad doesn’t like telling him when he comes to watch him,” said Stags assistant boss Ben Futcher.

“He is a credit to his dad. He’s a fantastic professional and to get a hat-trick in front of his old man must have been a very proud moment for Tyler and for Des.”

Stags are enjoying having the Forest prospect on loan for the season, Futcher adding: “The manager and I have looked at him a couple of times and tried to sign him, but not got him. So to come to Mansfield and been able to sign him was fantastic.

“He is a great kid and he works so hard. The ball sticks when it gets to him and he is a natural finisher.

“But I am sure he’d be the first to point to the work the lads are doing behind him and the assists he is getting have been great.”