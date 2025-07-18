Nottingham Forest midfielder Jamie McDonnell has joined Mansfield Town on a season loan.

The 21-year-old central midfielder, who can also operate at the heart of defence, becomes the third Reds’ youngster to arrive at One Call Stadium this summer following the additions of forward Joe Gardner at the beginning of this week and left-sided player Kyle McAdam earlier in the window.

On joining the Stags, he said: “I’m so glad to sign on loan for Mansfield and really looking forward to the season ahead.

“I’ve trained this morning and their seems like a real family environment here with a strong bond amongst the players and staff. I feel like this is a club where I can really contribute and develop. "I’ve previously spoken to Kyle and Joe and they’ve said nothing but great things about the club.”

The midfielder captained The Reds' under-18s side to their first-ever FA Youth Cup final in 2022 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jamie spent the course of the 2024/25 season with Colchester United, making 32 appearances in Sky Bet League Two during a successful loan spell with The U’s.

The 21-year-old scored his first career goal for Colchester in November last year, grabbing a last-gasp equaliser in the ninth minute of stoppage time against Bradford City.

The midfielder has also represented his country Northern Ireland across the age groups, most recently for the under-21s, featuring five times in his nation’s UEFA European under-21 Championship Qualifying campaign.