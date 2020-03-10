Nottingham Forest owner reveals he's suffering from coronavirus - just days before Sheffield Wednesday clash

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has revealed he is suffering from coronavirus – just days before his club play Sheffield Wednesday.

The Greek businessman, who also also owns Olympiacos, made the revelation on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

Nottingham Forest owner and Olympiakos' president Evangelos Marinakis has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Marinakis, 52, was at the City Ground on Friday night to watch his club’s 3-0 home defeat to Millwall.

It is not known if he was planning to attend Forest’s game at Hillsborough on Saturday before his diagnosis.

He said he was now following medical advice regarding self-isolation.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” posted Marinakis. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors instructions.

“I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

Olympiacos are set to face Wolves behind closed doors in the Europa League on Thursday.