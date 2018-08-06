Nottingham Forest remain linked with young Liverpool star

Nottingham Forest could still be in line to sign Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo before the transfer deadline closes.

Ono, an England youth international, has been linked with several clubs over the summer having impressed on loan with Fulham last season.

Fulham are among those interested in signing him, again on loan, while Middlesbrough, Reading and Watford are also keen.

West Bromwich Albion, who visit Forest on Tuesday night, are also ready to table a £12 million bid

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of the 21-year-old: “Ojo played a fantastic pre-season, really good and confident technically anyway, really strong, improved a lot in tactical things and his attitude was great.

“For me, he is a no-brainer, to be honest, and I think that will happen. It makes sense for him to go on loan.”

Were Ojo to sign for Forest he would be their 12th acquisition of the summer.