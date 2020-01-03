Nottingham Forest's record at Stamford Bridge ahead of FA Cup third round tie against Chelsea this Sunday

Stamford Bridge has been far from a happy hunting ground for Forest down the years, with the Reds' last win at Chelsea coming in January 1995.

Two goals from Stan Collymore gave Frank Clark's side all three points on their return to English football's top flight on that occasion, in a season where they would finish third in the table.

Since then Forest have not won in seven visits to the Bridge, with the last four all coming in cup competitions and Chelsea winning all four encounters at a canter.

The two sides met at the same stage of the competition last season, with the Blues running out comfortable 2-0 winners on that day thanks to an Alvaro Morata brace.

Overall, Forest have won seven, drawn 14 and lost 27 away to Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s third round FA Cup tie between the two sides, which kicks off at 2.01pm.