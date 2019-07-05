Nottingham Forest seal signing of ‘highly-rated and technically gifted’ midfielder

Midfielder Tiago Silva has signed a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest.

He becomes the club’s second new signing of the summer following Sammy Ameobi to the City Ground and the first of the Sabri Lamouchi reign.

Silva has joined from Portuguese club Feirense following their relegation from the Primeira Liga, in a campaign which saw him record five goals and nine assists.

The 26-year-old, a former Portugal under-21s international, will join up with the Reds’ squad for the final days of the pre-season camp in Spain.

A statement on Forest’s official club website described Silva as “highly-rated” and “technically gifted”.