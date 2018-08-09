Nottingham Forest sign Terriers star Hefele on deadline day

Nottingham Forest have sealed the signing of Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele.

The two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the 27-year-old, who joined Huddersfield in 2016.

Forest’s Championship rivals QPR had also been linked with bringing the German star in on loan, but Forest were keen to complete a permanent deal.

Hefele appeared 39 times for Huddersfield, scoring on three occasions, and was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League.

He only managed two appearances in the Premier League last season due to an achilles injury, and didn’t join the Terriers squad on their pre-season tour of Austria.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka said before the signing was made official: “He is a good character and I always like to have good characters. He is another player with Championship experience and with the experience of winning promotion.

“If we can do something, Michael can be a good player for us. I do not know yet. The club is working.

“It is a good chance for him and a good chance for us and, if it happens, I will be happy.”

Prior to joining Huddersfield he played extensively for Dynamo Dresden in Germany’s third tier.