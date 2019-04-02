Nottingham Forest U23s secure impressive win at Sheffield Wednesday

While most eyes might be on Nottingham Forest’s promotion push, the club’s U23s are progressing nicely as they showed when securing an impressive 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.

Brennan Johnson’s goal just two minutes after going on as a substitute early in the second half secured the Professional Development League win.

The Reds were in fine form and also took the chance to give 90-minute run-outs to Sam Byram and Luke Steele.

It was an even contest in the opening stages, but Forest carved out the first real chance. After moving the ball well, Byram sent in a dangerous cross that was well cleared behind for a corner that came to nothing.

Tyrese Fornah was seeing a lot of the ball in midfield and he did well when he fed Victor Sodeinde, whose shot was held by McCulloch in the Wednesday ‘keeper.

The Reds had another good chance moments later when a grialist did well down the right before finding Alex Mighten, who could only put his volley straight at the ‘keeper.

Fornah was then shown a yellow card for a strong challenge before Sodeinde forced the Owls’ custodian into a fine save when he nodded the ball towards goal after some good build-up play.

An injured Sodeinde was forced off after just five minutes into the second half, but his replacement made an immediate impact. A loose ball inside the area was pounced on by Johnson, who made no mistake and slotted it into the net to give Forest a deserved lead.

Forest continued to boss the game, with Wednesday troubling the away side very little for the remainder of the half as Jimmy Gilligan’s side secured an impressive three points on the road.

FOREST LINE-UP -- Steele/ Byram, Richardson, Megaritis (Taylor 67), Coveney, Stewart (c), trialist (Preston 77), Fornah, Sodeinde (Johnson 50), Hayes, Mighten. Subs not used: Swan, Bossin