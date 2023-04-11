Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone with eight games to go.

A 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa leaves Forest trailing Everton on goal difference.

But with things as tight as they are in the table a couple of quick wins can give Forest some vital breathing-space.

It doesn’t get any easier though with a home game against Man United being followed by a trip to Anfield.

Forest will be battling in every game with each point potentially the difference between survival and the Championship.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

1 . Man City - 88pts (+62) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 58% Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal - 87pts (+48) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 42% Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle United - 72pts (+32) Qualify for Champions League: 85% Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4 . Man United - 71pts (+12) Qualify for Champions League: 79% Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales