News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
4 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
59 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
Nottingham Forest remain in the bottom three with eight games to go.Nottingham Forest remain in the bottom three with eight games to go.
Nottingham Forest remain in the bottom three with eight games to go.

Experts predict Nottingham Forest's relegation fight will be decided by two points as relegation battle with Southampton, Leicester City, Everton, Leeds United, West Ham United and Bournemouth hots up - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone with eight games to go.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

A 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa leaves Forest trailing Everton on goal difference.

But with things as tight as they are in the table a couple of quick wins can give Forest some vital breathing-space.

It doesn’t get any easier though with a home game against Man United being followed by a trip to Anfield.

Forest will be battling in every game with each point potentially the difference between survival and the Championship.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 58%

1. Man City - 88pts (+62)

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 58% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 42%

2. Arsenal - 87pts (+48)

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 42% Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Qualify for Champions League: 85%

3. Newcastle United - 72pts (+32)

Qualify for Champions League: 85% Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Qualify for Champions League: 79%

4. Man United - 71pts (+12)

Qualify for Champions League: 79% Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Nottingham ForestSouthamptonLeicester CityEvertonLeeds UnitedWest Ham UnitedBournemouthPremier League