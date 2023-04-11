Experts predict Nottingham Forest's relegation fight will be decided by two points as relegation battle with Southampton, Leicester City, Everton, Leeds United, West Ham United and Bournemouth hots up - picture gallery
Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone with eight games to go.
A 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa leaves Forest trailing Everton on goal difference.
But with things as tight as they are in the table a couple of quick wins can give Forest some vital breathing-space.
It doesn’t get any easier though with a home game against Man United being followed by a trip to Anfield.
Forest will be battling in every game with each point potentially the difference between survival and the Championship.
Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.
