Here's how the Premier League would look based on each squad's average height and how Nottingham Forest rank against Crystal Palace, Brentford, West Ham United, Everton and Sheffield United

Everton have the tallest squad in the Premier League, but Arsenal have added serious size to their ranks to bolster their title charge.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST

Mikel Arteta admitted in July he had deliberately added more physicality to his Gunners side after falling short in the race for the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Research from King Casino Bonus has concluded that, while they are by no means the tallest squad in the Premier League, they have certainly grown in the space of 12 months.

The research also shows the average height of a Premier League footballer is 1.83m, which is exactly 6 feet tall.

Here is the average height for every squad.

1.85m

1. Everton

1.85m Photo: George Wood

1.848m

2. Nottingham Forest

1.848m Photo: David Rogers

1.843m.

3. Newcastle United

1.843m. Photo: Steve Bardens

1.842m.

4. Liverpool

1.842m. Photo: Matt McNulty

