Everton have the tallest squad in the Premier League, but Arsenal have added serious size to their ranks to bolster their title charge.

Mikel Arteta admitted in July he had deliberately added more physicality to his Gunners side after falling short in the race for the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Research from King Casino Bonus has concluded that, while they are by no means the tallest squad in the Premier League, they have certainly grown in the space of 12 months.

The research also shows the average height of a Premier League footballer is 1.83m, which is exactly 6 feet tall.

Here is the average height for every squad.

1 . Everton 1.85m

2 . Nottingham Forest 1.848m

3 . Newcastle United 1.843m.