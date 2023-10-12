Nottingham Forest are in no real danger of relegation, according to this supercomputer.

The supercomputer – commissioned by BetVictor – believes it will be another season of stability for the Reds.

It gives Forest just a 4.3% chance of being relegated.

Elsewhere in the league, for the first time since 2018, title defenders Manchester City have lost two games in a row, resulting in a 59% title retention, their lowest title certainty this season. Since their last win, which saw Rodri sent off, City have shaven 23% off their hopes of becoming the first English team to win four successive titles in a row.

Mikel Arteta bested his former boss Pep Guardiola, with Arsenal taking all three points for the first time since 2015. BetVictor’s supercomputer grants them a 10% growth, taking their chances of winning the league to 26%.

Tottenham Hotspur sits at the top of the Premier League table and undefeated as we enter the international break. Despite going down to 10-men they managed to clinch a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, pushing them up one place to sixth. Although top of the league, BetVictor’s supercomputer now predicts a sixth-place finish and a 21% chance of achieving a UCL spot.

Everton’s second win of the season moves them away from the relegation zone leapfrogging Wolves to 15th place. As the season halts for international break The Toffees have a robust 89% chance of staying up.

Here is how the BetVictor supercomputer thinks the final Premier League table will look.

1 . Manchester City - 84pts (+53) Win league: 59.2% Champions League qualification: 97.8%