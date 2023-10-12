News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest will comfortably beat the drop, according to this supercomputer.
Here's Nottingham Forest's predicted finishing position and points total, along with Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and the rest of the Premier League - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest are in no real danger of relegation, according to this supercomputer.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST

The supercomputer – commissioned by BetVictor – believes it will be another season of stability for the Reds.

It gives Forest just a 4.3% chance of being relegated.

Elsewhere in the league, for the first time since 2018, title defenders Manchester City have lost two games in a row, resulting in a 59% title retention, their lowest title certainty this season. Since their last win, which saw Rodri sent off, City have shaven 23% off their hopes of becoming the first English team to win four successive titles in a row.

Mikel Arteta bested his former boss Pep Guardiola, with Arsenal taking all three points for the first time since 2015. BetVictor’s supercomputer grants them a 10% growth, taking their chances of winning the league to 26%.

Tottenham Hotspur sits at the top of the Premier League table and undefeated as we enter the international break. Despite going down to 10-men they managed to clinch a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, pushing them up one place to sixth. Although top of the league, BetVictor’s supercomputer now predicts a sixth-place finish and a 21% chance of achieving a UCL spot.

Everton’s second win of the season moves them away from the relegation zone leapfrogging Wolves to 15th place. As the season halts for international break The Toffees have a robust 89% chance of staying up.

Here is how the BetVictor supercomputer thinks the final Premier League table will look.

Win league: 59.2% Champions League qualification: 97.8%

1. Manchester City - 84pts (+53)

1. Manchester City - 84pts (+53)
Win league: 59.2% Champions League qualification: 97.8%

Win league: 25.6% Champions League qualification: 90.4%

2. Arsenal - 80pts (+41)

2. Arsenal - 80pts (+41)
Win league: 25.6% Champions League qualification: 90.4%

Win league: 7.8% Champions League qualification: 74.6%

3. Newcastle United - 75pts (+44)

3. Newcastle United - 75pts (+44)
Win league: 7.8% Champions League qualification: 74.6%

Win league: 5.5% Champions League qualification: 66.3%

4. Liverpool - 73pts (+34)

4. Liverpool - 73pts (+34)
Win league: 5.5% Champions League qualification: 66.3%

