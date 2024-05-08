Forest fans wear green Brian Clough jumpers to mark 10 years since his death during the Capital One Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane on September 24, 2014.Forest fans wear green Brian Clough jumpers to mark 10 years since his death during the Capital One Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane on September 24, 2014.
25 cracking pictures of Nottingham Forest fans backing the boys over the last 20 years

This Nottingham Forest retro gallery takes a look at the club’s brilliant fans.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 09:21 BST

We’ve dug deep to bring you 25 excellent pictures of the fans backing Forest over the years.

There’s plenty of pictures from Championship and League One battles and FA Cup ties from down the years.

Take a look and enjoy this trip down memory lane. Are you or any of your friends included?

Billy Davies is welcomed by the fans on his return as manager during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at City Ground on February 16, 2013.

1. Forest v Bolton

Billy Davies is welcomed by the fans on his return as manager during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at City Ground on February 16, 2013. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 2012.

2. Forest v Leicester

Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 2012. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

A Nottingham Forest fan looks dejected after her side loses during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road Stadium on April 30, 2005.

3. Queens Park Rangers v Forest

A Nottingham Forest fan looks dejected after her side loses during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road Stadium on April 30, 2005. Photo: Christopher Lee

Fans show their respect to Brian Clough as they sing along to the songs played in his honour during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at The City Ground on September 26, 2004.

4. Forest and West Ham United

Fans show their respect to Brian Clough as they sing along to the songs played in his honour during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at The City Ground on September 26, 2004. Photo: Matthew Lewis:f

