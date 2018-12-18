Notts County clash at Basford United for Mansfield Town reserves

Mansfield Town reserves face a derby trip to take on Notts County at Basford United FC this afternoon (1pm) in their second Central League Cup group match.

The Stags, who won this trophy last year, opened their defence of it with a 5-1 hammering of Peterborough United at home last week to top the group on goal difference.

Today’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Ilkeston Town’s New Manor Ground but Notts changed the venue to preserve the Robins’ playing surface.

Notts have so far played twice in this season’s competition, recording one win, leaving them level on points with the Stags.

Entry to the game is free for supporters – the ground is at Greenwich Avenue, Basford, Nottingham, NG6 0LD.

Mansfield reserves are due back in action again on Thursday in another Central League group game, this time at home to Doncaster Rovers (1pm).