Notts County the second League Two club to have bid for Kristian Dennis rejected

A second club has joined the race to sign Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis.

But Notts County, like Port Vale, have also had a bid for the goalscorer rejected by the Spireites.

Manager Martin Allen revealed the Magpies’ interest on Tuesday night, a week after the player was transfer listed by request.

“Notts County have bid for Kristian Dennis,” he said.

“Now we have to wait and see if they improve their offer, that offer has been rejected.

“It’s hard for me to say if they will increase their bid.”

Port Vale were the first to make a move for the man who scored 21 goals last season in Town colours, but Allen told the Derbyshire Times the offer wasn’t good enough.

Dennis has been informed that he will be allowed to leave the club if someone meets Chesterfield’s valuation.