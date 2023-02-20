19 cracking retro picture showing Nottingham Forest in the 1960's and 70's - including Brian Cough, players washing their own kit, iconic players and historic team pics
In our latest retro picture gallery, we’re heading back to the 1960’s and 70’s and life at Nottingham Forest.
The pictures capture some of the famous faces to have played for Forest 60 years ago and also includes a picture of Brian Clough in his first days as Forest manager.
The pictures show you some of the fashions of the Swinging Sixties and even the players washing their own kit - how football has changed.
Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.
You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]