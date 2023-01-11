We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant historic Nottingham Forest pictures.

We’ve gone as far back as 1913 to bring you just some of the faces, fans and memorable matches from the club’s past.

The 1959 FA Cup win over Luton features along with matches from the 1920’s.

The gallery shows the changing face of football – and life – with crowd pictures showing changing fashions and Forest players washing their own kit.

1. Ernest 'Nudger' Needham November 1913: Nottingham Forest captain Ernest 'Nudger' Needham before their match against Woolwich Arsenal at Highbury. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

2. Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspurs - 1923 Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st Nov 1923. Photo: H. Allen Photo Sales

3. Arsenal v Forest Hats And Caps. A crowd gathers at Highbury Stadium in London to watch Arsenal play a home match against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Hulton Archive Photo Sales

4. Spurs v Forest - 1923 November 1923: Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales