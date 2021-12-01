Omicron COVID variant gives Linby an on-field boost

Linby face a big test of their promotion hopes at Pinxton this weekend. They have also been bolstered by the news that striker Sean Craven is now available for selection.

Hot-shot Craven had been due to miss the whole month in order to visit his family in South Africa.

But that has fallen through following the emergence of the new Omicron COVID variant.

“He can’t fly now to South Africa,” said boss Andy Tring. It is bad news for him but good news for us as a club.

“He scores plenty of goals for us and it’s a real lift for the team.”

Linby face a big game at the weekend when they travel to a Pinxton side two places above them in the Premier South Division table.

Pixton are currently four points clear but have played three games more than Linby.

“It is a big game for us,” added Tring. “The game being called off last weekend did us a favour as we wait for players to come back from injury.

“We have got some key players, but the young ones have stepped up and they will have to do it again.

“We have a deep enough squad now to deal with injuries here and there.

“It is a great chance for the young lads to prove themselves and to give us some momentum.

“It gives me a nice selection headache when the youngsters step up like that.”

Victory at Pinxton could prove a key moment in the season with Linby looking to seal promotion this season.

Tring knows it is likely to be a hectic second half of the season, with plenty of work going on off the field to get their Church Lane ground up to scratch.

“It will be a busy second half of the season, but we are relishing it,” he added.

“We want to see where we are by Christmas and we will evaluate and take stock for what we will do for the push.

“We are looking for promotion and have applied. We are doing the groundwork and we will see where it takes us.

“If we finish above other teams who have applied then we are in with a chance of promotion.

“We have a few boxes to tick and we are in the process of having funding meetings.