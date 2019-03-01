On loan Charlton Athletic striker Nicky Ajose has ‘a big opportunity’ at Mansfield Town

As the only available striker out of five, on-loan Charlton forward Nicky Ajose knows he has a massive opportunity to take advantage of a two-game ban for top scorer Tyler Walker.

Ajose has only scored once since he arrived and his contract at The Valley is up this summer.

“I have said it to all the players – every game now is a big opportunity – and Nicky is no different,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“He has come here when he could have sat at Charlton and probably played the last five or six games of the season.

“He wanted to come here and make an impact. He wanted to show everybody what a good player he is. He has got out his comfort zone to come to Mansfield and try to help us gain promotion.

“But the challenge goes down to all the players. It’s really important we all have the responsibility of filling big boots in Tyler’s absence.”

Stags have Walker suspended and Craig Davies, Danny Rose and Jordan Graham out injured, leaving a severely depleted forward department.