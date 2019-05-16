On the move - 10 former Mansfield Town players looking for new clubs
The 2018/19 season might not yet be entirely finished, but there are already a number of former Stags on the lookout for new clubs - and one hanging up their boots for good.
Retained lists are being confirmed up and down the country and here are the ex-Mansfield men seeking pastures new.
1. NATHAN THOMAS (SHEFF UTD)
The 24-year-old winger signed a three year deal in May 2017 after a fee was paid to Hartlepool. But, after one start and loans at Shrewsbury, Notts County and Carlisle, he has been transfer-listed a year early.
The Sutton-born defender, 33, played seven early games for QPR before a loan move to Luton in January where he only managed two sub outings, playing just seven minutes. He played 198 times for Stags between 2002 and 2008.