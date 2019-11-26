One goal can kickstart my season, believes Mansfield Town winger CJ Hamilton

Almost a year since Championship clubs were chasing his signature, CJ Hamilton is struggling for a regular Mansfield Town place and, after scoring 14 times last season, is still without a goal too.

But the winger believes one goal will kickstart his season.

“This year hasn’t gone the way I thought or wanted it to, but I’ve got to keep working hard to try and get myself back in the gaffer’s team and to the way I was performing last season, or better,” he said.

“Coming off the back of a good season, going into the next, you just want to carry on what you did in the last.

“Obviously I was scoring and assisting last season, this time, in terms of scoring, I haven’t got off the mark yet – that’s what I’m trying to do at the moment.

“I think every player, when they’ve got that bit of confidence, plays that bit better. You don’t even think about things on the pitch – they just happen.”

However, he assured fans: “I am feeling confident at the minute, I just need to bring that out on the pitch and show that.

“Everyone will see the confidence I have once I start scoring, which I believe will happen.

“My main target is still to do better than last season. There are a lot of games to go this season so I think it’s still possible.

“I’ve got a couple of assists to my name, I just need that goal and then I think they’ll start coming regularly.”

Hamilton knows his own inconsistency mirrors that of the side as a whole and he admitted: “The season has not gone the way everyone wanted it to go.

“Obviously everyone’s working hard to put things right. Hopefully that happens soon because people are getting frustrated now, not just the fans, everyone around the club.

“We know we’re a lot better than what we’ve been doing and I think that’ll come to the fore really soon.

“The second-half on Saturday, playing against top of the league Swindon, we should’ve been scoring the chances we had.

“We created a lot going forward and played good football – if we keep doing that then at some stage it’s going to come together.”