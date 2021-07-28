One more in and one out for Mansfield Town?

Nigel Clough- centre half search.

The Mansfield Town boss wants one more in to complete his summer business and the departure of transfer-listed defender O'Keeffe would boost that ambition.

“I think in an ideal world we'd like another defender in – we are a bit light in that area,” he said.

“We have been chasing a centre half and Tom Naylor was obviously the one that we thought we'd got.

“I don't just want cover in that area, though. I want someone who can really challenge.

“We are always trying to improve the team and the squad, so we won't be just bringing anyone in for the sake of it.”

Clough has been looking to offload O'Keeffe and keeper Mark Stech.

He said: “There is not a lot of interest in Marek at the moment.

“But we need three goalkeepers. George Shelvey has got a slight thigh problem at the moment, so we will see what happens in the next few weeks.