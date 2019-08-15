One win and watch us go says Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose

Danny Rose believes once Mansfield Town can get that elusive first win under their belts they will start to soar.

The Stags head for Carlisle United on Saturday with striker Rose looking to add to his two goals in the first two League Two games.

Two 2-2 draws and a penalties defeat after another 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup have left Stags frustrated so far.

“As soon as we get that first win, which I hope will be this Saturday, we’ll be fine,” said Rose.

“It’s been a good start for me personally and to get the two goals has been nice, but the bigger picture is the lads are disappointed that we’ve not at least picked up one victory out of the two league games we’ve played so far.

CARLISLE v STAGS FULL MATCH PREVIEW AND VIDEO



“All three games have been pretty similar in how they’ve gone so far.

“Obviously going 2-0 down is not ideal and gives us a mountain to climb, then we’ve done well to get back to 2-2 before the red cards have, not killed the game off for us, but given us less chance of winning.

“But we’ve shown great character. Obviously you see many teams 2-0 down bottle it at half-time and not come out fighting. We have come out fighting and if we can start games like we do second halves we’ll be fine.

“I think it’s obvious we need to start games better than we have been doing. If we can stay in the game for the first 15 minutes I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with this season.”

Rose added: “I’d like to play as much as possible this season, but you do have to play well and earn your right to be in the team. “I’d like to hit double figures. I felt like last season I was not up to my standards that I’d shown the season before.

“It’s a good start but I just want to continue that now throughout the season.”

Rose was Mansfield’s late hero in December 2016 with a stunning late 25-yard winner in a 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy success at Brunton Park – Stags’ last victory there.

“I have played there quite a few times, not just for Mansfield but for Bury as well,” he said.

“We go there unbeaten in the league which is a positive we have to take.

“We led there 2-0 in the Checkatrade two years ago, then it was 2-2 and then I got the winning goal which was nice. I am all for the same on Saturday.

“We just need to get that first league win and we’ll be fine after that.

“Carlisle are a good side who were there or thereabouts last season and they had a very good midweek win against Barnsley in the cup, battering them 2-0. So they will be full of confidence going into the game.

“But if we turn up, we know we can beat anyone on the day.

“I think we are pretty similar in the way we play. We like to press high and get the ball back as quickly as possible.

“It should be a very entertaining game between two good sides who I think should be up there come the end of the season.”

After ending top scorer in 2017/18, Rose had a miserable season last time around with an early season transfer request saga turning sour and injuries including a double break of the jaw.

“I didn’t really have much a pre-season last season, obviously with what happened with the transfer saga wasn’t ideal as well as injury,” he said.

“Pre-season was key this season and I have had a good pre-season under the new gaffer. I’ve had a good start and I just want to kick on now.

“We have had a change in style. The gaffer last season had a different style to the one this season and I feel like I am adapting well and I feel like the lads are as well.

“It’s quite a hard one when a new gaffer comes in and it takes time to gel to the new system. I am sure once we’ve adapted to things we’ll be fine.

“We have not got many new players but it still take time.”

Rose has big competition with two new potential strike partners with Nicky Maynard and Andy Cook among Stags’ summer signings.

“It’s the same every season,” he said. “The gaffer wants to fetch his own players in and he has brought in two very good strikers who are proven at this level.

“Andy Cook scored 17 goals at League One last season and Nicky Maynard scored 20-plus in League Two.

“It’s healthy competition and it spurs you on. You want to train well every day to get into the team.

“I think Nicky works well with me, I am good in the air and winning flick-ons and he’s gambling in behind.

“But Cooky is also good at that. He proved that Tuesday when I thought he had a very good game before he picked up a little niggle. He was very unlucky not to score.

“I think we complement each other very well.”

Rose said he had no problems with his broken jaw and looks back to full confidence in his aerial challenges after some early trepidation.

“I have not felt any problems so far. It might be quite different if I get an elbow in there,” he smiled.

“But you can’t think about that going into games. You’ve just got to hope it’s fine.

“It was psychological to become with. It wasn’t ideal as my game is that I am always up in the air. So having a jaw injury was not ideal.

“But I feel good now. I feel fit and I am raring to go. I’ve not really missed any training sessions and I feel good and full of confidence.

“I don’t want my good start to veer off now. I had a decent enough start to last season under the old gaffer and it just veered off after that.”