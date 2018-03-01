OPINION: ‘Flitcroft’s attacking football will suit Stags’

As they say, the show must go on, and it is no different in football with David Flitcroft being unveiled as the new Stags manager replacing Steve Evans.

There has been mixed responses from fans but the overall faithful are happy at the appointment, including myself.

Assistant manager, Ben Futcher, left, makes a return to the One Call Stadium with new manager David Flitcroft.

Still, at only 44, Flitcroft has got experience at this level and higher. He is inheriting a good squad of players, who as we all know are more than good enough to get out of this league.

It also worth mentioning that he has worked along side some of the players, so they will know how he operates.

You just have to look at how well he has done with Swindon to know that he got them to a play off spot, only three points away from us.

Having had spells at Barnsley, Rochdale, Swindon he is best known for his time at Bury when he achieved promotion, taking over when they were starting relegation in the face.

He earned them a 12th place finish in his first season. His second season at Bury he got promotion on the last day of the season, sending them to League One. His win percentage at Swindon was an impressive 50 per cent in his short spell.

With a new manager coming in it can only benefit the players as they have plenty to prove and show why they should be getting picked.

With the attacking football that Flitcroft teams have had in the past it will fit in well with how our team plays.

The beauty of our squad, as mentioned before, is the strength in depth we have by being able to play different systems and utilising the squad to be successful.

His assistant Ben Futcher had a brief spell with us in the Conference so he will know what the Mansfield faithful are about.

Huge credit goes to the Radfords who wasted no time in getting their man by working tirelessly to make the move happen.

Having being left shocked by Evans departure the other day they acted swiftly to get our promotion push back on track.

Of course there will be critics over the appointment but let’s give him a chance, if the Radfords think he is the right manager for the club taking us forward that is good enough for me.

Onwards and Upwards. Up the Stags!