OPINION: Stags comeback helps keep the belief

With both sides battling for promotion, the Stags just three weeks into a new managerial reign and Notts County’s desperate bid to secure their first league victory over Mansfield since 2005 – yesterday’s lunchtime class was all set to be a classic.

The weather, a horrific blizzard of blustery snow, blinding pockets of sunshine and ice cold strong windy air, meant it was far from a toe to toe classic of fire – but instead one of grit, determination and bravery, as the Stags took home the point they fully deserved, thanks to a 99th minute penalty.