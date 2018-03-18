OPINION: Stags comeback helps keep the belief

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football;Skybet; League Two;EFL;'Notts County v Mansfield Town'17/3/2018 KO 1.00 pm; Meadow Lane;'copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229''Stag's Kane Hemmings tussles with County's Richard Duffy
Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football;Skybet; League Two;EFL;'Notts County v Mansfield Town'17/3/2018 KO 1.00 pm; Meadow Lane;'copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229''Stag's Kane Hemmings tussles with County's Richard Duffy

With both sides battling for promotion, the Stags just three weeks into a new managerial reign and Notts County’s desperate bid to secure their first league victory over Mansfield since 2005 – yesterday’s lunchtime class was all set to be a classic.

The weather, a horrific blizzard of blustery snow, blinding pockets of sunshine and ice cold strong windy air, meant it was far from a toe to toe classic of fire – but instead one of grit, determination and bravery, as the Stags took home the point they fully deserved, thanks to a 99th minute penalty.