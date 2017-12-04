OPINION: Stags’ hero Spencer proves his critics wrong

There were a number of good performances in yesterday’s FA Cup win over Guiseley - and I don’t usually like singling out players - but all credit on this occasion to Jimmy Spencer.

That’s not just for his match-winning hat-trick but for his overall performance, proving his critics wrong.

I must admit that early in the season I wasn’t his biggest fan, but hats off to him for proving me wrong.

Among other good performances, the pick of the bunch for me would be Spencer, CJ, Anderson, White and Atkinson to name but a few.

As the old saying goes you can only beat what is put in front of you and we were professional and comfortable in the end and are now 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

From start to finish it was a dominant performance all round and could have easily been a cricket score against the nine men had more chances been converted.

It should have been more in my opinion, but it was a great performance from the lads against a non-League side managed by former Stags legends Adam Murray and Paul Cox.

For me, the team we put out yesterday should have been the one we fielded against Chesterfield last week at Field Mill.

The gulf in class was clear to see throughout the match and the two red cards were in no doubt, as they were both dangerous/ dirty.

Credit to Guiseley, though, for getting as far as they have in the competition.

As for us, it’s into the third of the cup and be sure to look out for ball number 55 tonight.