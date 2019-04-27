Our best display, says Stevenage manager Dino Maamria after 2-1 win at Mansfield Town

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria said today’s shock 2-1 win at Mansfield Town was his side’s best display of the season.

Stevenage look set to miss out on the play-offs, but have now won four and drawn one of their last five games and their late victory at promotion-chasing Mansfield was achieved with two excellent finishes.

“That was probably our best performance of the season,” he smiled.

“It was an unbelievable performance to come to the second of the league with what they’ve got.

“We did some prep in the week but when we got here today I actually threw it all out of the window.

“I told them they had to treat this like a cup final or play-off final game where we had to win to go up.

“I told them to press them, be brave on the ball, dominate everything and go all in as a team.

“We did that and, my god, what a performance from start to finish. Mansfield were lucky to go in 0-0 as we should have scored two or three and had a stonewall penalty not given.

“You won’t see better goals on the telly tonight, even in the Premier League. They were outstanding.”

Maamria believed the result actually flattered the Stags with the chances the visitors carved out.

“That performance had everything. Some of our football was unbelievable today, especially in the first half,” he said.

“I think 2-1 flattered them. It was a full house today and I think everyone will have gone away thinking this Stevenage team are a proper team.

“Mansfield have the best home record in the league but today it was men against boys.

“Even when they equalised I had faith we would go on and get a second goal and it was that man Ilias Chair again who stepped up when it mattered most.”