Paul Cox - Did I walk away from Mansfield Town too soon?

Paul Cox can expect a warm welcome back to the One Call Stadium on Sunday when he brings his Guiseley side for the FA Cup round two clash.

Fans will be forever grateful to the man who got Stags out of the backwaters of the Conference, but Cox wonders if he quit the club too soon, has lots of nice things to say about his time in Mansfield and firmly believes Steve Evans is the man to get them another promotion or two . . .