Paul Tisdale sympathises with Mansfield Town after beating them to promotion

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale says Mansfield Town deserve to win the League Two play-off final.

Stags heart-breakingly missed out on automatic promotion following a 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK today and will now face Newport County in the play-offs.

READ THE REPORT HERE

David Wheeler fired the Dons ahead after just three minutes as Stags got off to the worst possible start.

And, despite sustained second half pressure, they were unable to find the goal they desperately needed

Tisdale, who has lost the last two play-off finals as manager of Exeter City, said: "I feel very sorry for Mansfield. We said before this game that is was a winner takes all match.

"It is very unusual that you get a chance in the last day of the season and then a second bite at the cherry two weeks later.

"It was a bit of a gift today, and we took it. Mansfield have had a very consistent and effective season.

"I do feel sorry for Mansfield, I do know what it feels like having lost the last two play-off finals.

"I know what it is like to lose a game like this and I wish Mansfield all the best. "They have been consistent in the top three right through the season, so if anyone deserves it they do.

"We knew we had to score and the early goal was a perfect tonic to settle the nerves.

"We were desperate for a second but i think by the time the second half started we knew we were in for a long 45 minutes.

"We had the best of the first half, but they gave it a really good go in the second half.

"They threw everything at us but we defended fantastically well. We got their in the end."

Only one side that has finished fourth in the previous ten seasons has won promotion from League Two.

Visit www.chad.co.uk for full post match reaction,