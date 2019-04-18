Perfect preparation as Mansfield Town train on world class facilities at Loughborough University ahead of big run-in

Mansfield Town have enjoyed the world class training facilities at Loughborough University this week as they prepare for a huge Easter.

Stags sit in the top three places with four games to go and ahead of Good Friday’s visit of Morecambe, boss David Flitcroft has had his players working on a perfect surface.

“We have had to come off the training ground at the One Call, as it’s in a poor state, and this week we had the chance to train at Loughborough,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant place – a really professional place to work.

“We rocked up there and four or five groundsmen met us, all prepping the pitch up. We couldn’t get on until 11.30 as they wanted to get it watered and prepared for us.

“It was a massive stimulus for the players to get on such a prestigious training ground.

“I told them not to waste the opportunity on such a good training ground – and they didn’t.”

Flitcroft has spent the week trying to get his players more relaxed in possession and to remember what has got them into the top three.

“I have been able to reset the players and refocus them,” he said.

“They already understand what it means and what we are all going through in terms of wanting this so badly.

“But I have refocused them on the playing style and how we are trying to operate in and out of possession. They have committed to it.

“It’s so important now at this stage of the season as every action now, you have no time to catch a mistake up. Actions have got to be pristine.

“We will make mistakes, we will get things wrong. But you have to highlight your senses to be pristine in your work.”

He added: “We have had a really good week. It’s reminded me of pre-season with the sun out.

“Sometimes in winter you are locked in meetings in classrooms going through the game planning.

“But we’ve been able to get out on the grass and the players have really enjoyed it.

“There is a real energy and enthusiasm among them. They are pals and work colleagues and unity goes a long way.

“They are excited and want to get out there on Friday.”