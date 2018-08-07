Peterborough United do not expect to sign Mansfield Town’s Danny Rose

Peterborough United say they do not expect their bid for Mansfield Town’s Danny Rose to be successful.

The League One club are expected to switch their transfer targets after failing to meet John Radford’s asking price

Posh boss Steve Evans stated: “I think we will have to look elsewhere. One of the strikers I wanted is set to go to the Championship which is fair enough, while Mansfield don’t appear to want Danny Rose to come to us.

“In fact if my chairman found a few extra grand under his mattress Mansfield wouldn’t sell Danny to us which is a shame.

“He wants to get out. David Flitcroft wouldn’t have been Danny’s first choice as manager to replace me at Mansfield as he’s already sold him twice before.

“Danny scored 17 goals after I gave him a chance at Mansfield last season and was heading for 25-30 until I left. It’s David’s perogative to set his team up how he wants and he enjoyed a good start at the weekend. He’s put his own stamp on the team which is what I did and what every manager did.

“We have other targets in mind and Barry Fry is working hard on those as we speak. I’m also after a fourth centre-back.”

During a bizarre couple of days last week Posh claim Rose was offered to them, but when they made a bid it was rejected and Mansfield went public about unsucessful offers for the 24 year-old. Posh then accused Mansfield of using them to create interest in a player who subsequently asked to be put on the transfer list.

Rose didn’t feature as Mansfield started their League Two campaign with a 3-0 win over Newport.