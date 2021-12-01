Phil Henry hopes Hucknall Town can now get back into their groove

Craig Westcarr scored twice as Hucknall beat Harrowby United 4-2. It ended a run of three league games without a win.

The Yellows battled to a 4-2 win at Harrowby United last Saturday to end their three game winless run.

And Henry believes his side showed all the necessary signs that Town can now recover from their earlier slump.

“It was a good test of everyone’s effort and determination,” said Henry. “We were outnumbered in the second half and facing strong winds.

“We went down to 10 men with 25 minutes to go after using up our subs and then we had a player sin-binned and played with nine men for 10 minutes.

“We fought right until the end before clinching the game right at the end.”

Hucknall travel to mid-table Dunkirk on Saturday, with Henry knowing the importance of getting a result.

“It is no good us winning to end our run, if we then go and lose at Dunkirk,” he added.

“We have to prepare for Saturday knowing how tough it is to go to Dunkirk and get points. They are doing pretty well in their own right.

“We expect a tough game but I think we have developed more resilience, more perspective and have seen at least the beginnings of what we hope will be a recovery.

“We will be there or thereabouts as long as we can get on the runs once we have had setbacks.”

Town face the traditional busy Christmas period ahead, though Henry doesn’t believe it is a season-defining spell.

“It is always a challenging time of the year,” he added. “The final third of the season will be the time that tells how important it is the Christmas period.

“Traditionally when we have done well in the league we have had a good January and that has got us through.

“That ambition to keep clean sheets where we can and score goals at the other end is what we are striving for. If we can get back to that then there is every possibility that we will find ourselves in the right place.

“We are all concentrating on Saturday and if we get the win that will give us another lift and then it will be on to the next game.